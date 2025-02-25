U-shaped flyover and skywalk opened at Tidel Park signal to ease traffic

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday, inaugurated a ‘U-shaped’ flyover at Tidel Park signal on Rajiv Gandhi Road (OMR).

Constructed at a cost of Rs 27.50 crore by the State Highways Department, the goal is to decongest the traffic at the signal, said a press release.

Apart from the flyover, Udhayanidhi also opened a skywalk near the signal to connect Tiruvanmiyur MRTS station and Tidel Park. “The flyover is about 510 m long and 8.50 m wide. It has an entry ramp and exit ramp on OMR, and another exit ramp on CSIR Road. Service roads have been developed along the flyover on OMR and CSIR Road,” the release stated.

Since the flyover has been opened for traffic, vehicles moving towards CSIR Road and Madhya Kailash from Tiruvanmiyur can avoid waiting at the signal. The department had opened a similar ‘U-shaped’ flyover in front of Indira Nagar MRTS station.

Meanwhile, the skywalk – around 5.25 m wide and 155 m long – has been installed with escalators at both ends. “The new skywalk has been linked with the already existing iron skywalk across OMR near the Tiruvanmiyur MRTS station. Pedestrians can safely walk to West Avenue Road, Tiruvanmiyur MRTS, Tidel Park and other IT firms,” the release pointed out.

Ministers EV Velu and Ma Subramanian, and others took part in the event.





U-shaped flyover and skywalk opened at Tidel Park signal (Justin George)







