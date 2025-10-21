Two youth hacked to death during quarrel near Uthukottai; Chennai college student held

CHENNAI: Two men working in a private company were hacked to death following an argument near Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district. A college student has been arrested in connection with the incident, while police are searching for two others who fled.

The deceased were identified as Vijayakumar (25) and Murugan (26) of a village near Goonipalayam. Both were employed at a private firm in Othappai area.

On Sunday evening (Oct 19), the two were returning home from Seethancheri on a motorcycle when they reportedly saw three youths drinking alcohol after parking their motorcycles across the road. The youths were identified as Akash (19) and Sunil (19) of Goonipalayam, and Abhi (20) of Kavankarai near Chengalpattu.

An argument broke out between the two groups, during which the trio allegedly attacked Vijayakumar and Murugan with knives, inflicting deep cuts on their heads and necks. The victims were taken to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital by relatives but succumbed to their injuries, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Pennalurpet police registered a case and arrested Akash, a college student from Chennai. He was produced before a fast-track court in Tiruvallur and later remanded in Puzhal prison. Police have launched a search for Sunil and Abhi, who are absconding.