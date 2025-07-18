Two youngsters arrested for assaulting policeman

CHENNAI: Police have arrested two youths who assaulted a policeman on patrol duty who went to disperse a commotion near a Tasmac outlet in Anna Nagar (east) during the early hours of Thursday.

The arrested youngsters were identified as Abhilash (19) of Kakkanji Nagar, ICF and Ajay Kumar (21) of Nammalvarpet, Purasawalkam.

Police said that constable Mariappan of the Anna Nagar police station was on routine patrol near first avenue around 1 am, when he noticed the duo arguing in front of a Tasmac outlet.

When he asked them to disperse, they abused him verbally, pushed him to the ground, and fled the spot on a two-wheeler.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections related to assaulting a public servant and obstruction of duty and the duo were arrested.