Two-year rigorous imprisonment for man who blackmailed woman he met online

CHENNAI: A city court on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for cyberstalking and blackmailing a 19-year-old woman he met through an online messaging application.

The convicted individual, Mohammed Asif from Thanjavur, was found guilty under sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. The Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate Court also imposed a total fine of Rs. 55,000. The verdict was delivered on Thursday, September 25.

The case dates back to February 2, 2024, when the victim filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch's Cyber Crime police station. She stated that she had shared private recordings with Asif in confidence after they became friends online. However, Asif subsequently began harassing and threatening her, demanding that she send him more obscene videos.

A special investigation team was formed under the supervision of A. Radhika, Additional Commissioner, Central Crime Branch. The team, led by a Cyber Crime Inspector, conducted a thorough investigation, gathered evidence, and filed a chargesheet in the XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet.

The court found the charges proven beyond doubt. Mohammed Asif was sentenced under IT Act Section 66-D to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs.50,000 fine, with an additional six-month jail term if the fine is defaulted. Concurrently, he was sentenced under IPC Section 354-D to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs. 5,000 fine, with an additional one-month jail term in case of default.

Senior police officials highly commended the Cyber Crime Inspector and the investigation team for their meticulous work and successful prosecution, which led to the conviction.

This ruling sends a strong message that cybercrimes, especially those targeting women, will be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators will be brought to justice.

In light of the case, Chennai Police has urged the public, especially women and young internet users, to exercise extreme caution online.

Police further emphasized that victims of cybercrime should report incidents immediately without any fear or hesitation. The public can contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or file a complaint online at the official portal https://www.cybercrime.gov.in to ensure a swift investigation and justice.