Two-wheeler catches fire in Chintadripet traffic after IAF air show

CHENNAI: A two-wheeler caught fire in heavy traffic near Chintadripet here on Sunday. The mishap occurred after the conclusion of the Indian Air Force's mega air show at Marina Beach, which attracted thousands of spectators, resulting in significant traffic congestion across the city.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, John, a resident of Tondiarpet, was riding home with his sister after attending the air show. While navigating traffic near Chintadripet, they noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle. Immediately, John and his sister got off the bike just before it caught ablaze, thus averting a major mishap.

Onlookers rushed to put out the flames by dousing the two-wheeler with water, managing to curb the fire from spreading.

Local police from Chintadripet then arrived promptly at the scene and investigated the cause of the fire.

Authorities continue to monitor traffic conditions in the area as crowds continue to be seen around Marina Beach, the venue of today's air show.