Two weeks after OMR sinkhole incident, another road caves in at Chennai

CHENNAI: Two weeks after a car fell into a sinkhole caused by a sudden cave in on Rajiv Gandhi Salai due near Tidel Park, City witnessed another road cave-in on Tuesday, this time at Thiruveedhi Amman koil Street - Poonamallee High Road (EVR Periyar Salai) junction near Koyambedu flyover on Tuesday night.

Fortunately, there was no traffic movement on the road when the road caved in and the area was barricaded.

Traffic however was affected in the neighborhood after the cave in. The incident happened early in the day and the area was barricaded.

A sewage pipe line burst is suspected to be the reason behind the cave in.

On May 17, Five persons in a car including a couple and their two children had a close shave after the car fell into the eight-feet sinkhole caused by a sudden cave-in on the arterial Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), a few metres from Tidel park in Taramani creating a sense of panic among motorists and road users.

Fortunately for the occupants in the vehicle, they survived without any major injuries despite the vehicle turning half turtle in the sinkhole.