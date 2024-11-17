Begin typing your search...
Two techies held in Velachery for smuggling, selling meth
They were arrested by a special team of Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) based on a tip-off.
CHENNAI: Two software engineers were arrested for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine from Bengaluru and other cities and selling it in the city.
The arrested were identified as Shyam Sundar (25) of Velachery and Jagadish (26) of Ambattur.
Police team conducted checks at a TNHB colony house in Velachery and arrested the duo.
Inquiries revealed that Jagadish and Shyam were colleagues at a software company in Taramani in 2020-21 and they became peddlers during COVID lockdown.
Police recovered 5.5 grams of methamphetamine from the duo.
