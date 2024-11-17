Begin typing your search...

    Two techies held in Velachery for smuggling, selling meth

    They were arrested by a special team of Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) based on a tip-off.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Nov 2024 7:23 AM IST
    Two techies held in Velachery for smuggling, selling meth
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Two software engineers were arrested for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine from Bengaluru and other cities and selling it in the city.

    They were arrested by a special team of Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) based on a tip-off.

    The arrested were identified as Shyam Sundar (25) of Velachery and Jagadish (26) of Ambattur.

    Police team conducted checks at a TNHB colony house in Velachery and arrested the duo.

    Inquiries revealed that Jagadish and Shyam were colleagues at a software company in Taramani in 2020-21 and they became peddlers during COVID lockdown.

    Police recovered 5.5 grams of methamphetamine from the duo.

    DTNEXT Bureau

