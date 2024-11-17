Two techies held in Velachery for smuggling, selling meth

CHENNAI: Two software engineers were arrested for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine from Bengaluru and other cities and selling it in the city.

They were arrested by a special team of Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) based on a tip-off.

The arrested were identified as Shyam Sundar (25) of Velachery and Jagadish (26) of Ambattur.

Police team conducted checks at a TNHB colony house in Velachery and arrested the duo.

Inquiries revealed that Jagadish and Shyam were colleagues at a software company in Taramani in 2020-21 and they became peddlers during COVID lockdown.

Police recovered 5.5 grams of methamphetamine from the duo.