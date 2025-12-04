Two teachers, headmaster held under Pocso for sexually harassing student

CHENNAI: Two teachers and a headmaster of a private school have been arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually harassing a schoolgirl.

According to the police, a teacher from the same school sexually harassed a minor student. When the victim disclosed the incident, another teacher reportedly threatened her not to reveal the matter to anyone and warned of serious consequences if she informed her parents.

Despite the threats, the student informed her parents about the abuse. The following day, her parents approached the school and lodged a complaint with the headmaster, demanding action against the two teachers involved.

However, the headmaster allegedly failed to take the complaint seriously. He neither questioned the accused teachers nor reported the matter to the police, and instead remained silent.

Exasperated by the inaction, the parents approached the Tambaram Police Commissionerate and filed a formal complaint. A case was registered at the local police station and later transferred to the All Women Police Station for further investigation.

During the inquiry, the police found the allegations to be true, and a case was registered under the Pocso Act. The two teachers accused of abuse and intimidation, along with the headmaster who allegedly attempted to suppress the complaint, were arrested.

The police said that strict action would be taken against crimes committed against children and also against anyone who attempts to conceal such offences. They urged the public not to hesitate to report cases of child abuse to the police or to contact Child Helpline 1098 immediately.

The police have withheld the identity and details of the school to protect the future of the victim and the welfare of other students and staff, officials said.