Two streets to be renamed; Karl Marx statue to be installed in Chennai

CHENNAI: During the council meeting on Monday, the GCC decided to rename two streets and also install a statue of Karl Marx in the Connemara Library.

A lone BJP councillor requested the local body to rename the Lake View Road to MC Subrahmanyam Road.

The Demonte Street in Foreshore Estate will be renamed to MS Viswanathan Street. Notably, MSV had composed music for the official State song, Tamil Thai Vazthu. Similarly, Waddell’s Road in Kilpauk will be renamed as Father Bishop Ezra Sargunam Road. The late bishop had served as the chairman of the State Minorities Commission between 1996 and 2001.

Furthermore, a resolution was passed to install the statue of the German philosopher and revolutionary socialist Karl Marx on the campus of Egmore Museum at the entrance of Connemara Library. Earlier, CM Stalin had announced in the Assembly that a statue of Marx would be installed in Chennai.

BJP councillor Uma pointed out that MC Subrahmanyam was a freedom fighter, and that the Public Health Centre in the locality was constructed through his invaluable effort. In reply, the Mayor said that the civic body would explore the possibilities of renaming Lake View Road.