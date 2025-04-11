Two staff held for stealing from jewellery showroom in Padi

CHENNAI: Two employees of a jewellery showroom in Padi, part of a popular city-based retail chain, were arrested for stealing gold and diamond jewellery over several months, and replacing them with imitation jewellery.

Police sources said that the crime was revealed during a recent audit after which the management filed a complaint at Korattur police station.

After investigations, police arrested N Muthukrishnan (29) and K Vijayakumar (37). Muthu was in-charge of the gold studs section and Vijayakumar was working in the diamond jewellery section.

Probe revealed that Muthu was losing money to online games, and began stealing from the shop to compensate for his losses.

Vijayakumar had personal debts. Both pawned the jewels for cash. Muthu had recently retrieved some jewels from a pawnbroker, some of which police have recovered.

Further investigations are on.