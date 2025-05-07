Two sisters drowned in Krishna water canal in Avadi while trying to save toddler 

CHENNAI: Two sisters drowned in the Krishna water canal at Morai Village near Avadi on Tuesday, when they jumped into the waterbody to save the elder sister’s four-year-old son, who slipped into the canal. The child was rescued by a local youth who witnessed the incident, but the sisters could not be saved.

The deceased were identified as Suguna (23) and Anjana (17), both residents of Avadi. Suguna lived with her husband Chinnadurai, a cab driver, and their son Santhosh. Anjana too was residing with the couple and was pursuing a nursing course.

On Tuesday, the sisters and the child went to the canal to wash clothes, when the child slipped and fell into the water. Suguna jumped into the canal to save her son and Anjana too followed. But they could not get hold of the child due to strong currents.

Nithishkumar (19), who witnessed the incident, jumped into the canal and managed to pull the boy out to safety.

The sisters were rushed to a nearby PHC where they were declared as brought dead. Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case of accidental drowning and sent the bodies to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.