Two serial offenders arrested for knife-point robbery targeting teen in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old student fell victim to a brazen digital robbery orchestrated by two serial offenders in KK Nagar, Chennai, on Tuesday. The minor, a Class 12 student and son of Suresh, a resident of Vadapalani’s Arcot Road, was accosted by two men while playing cricket at the KK Nagar Park. The assailants brandished a knife, threatened the teenager, and coerced him into transferring Rs.9,000 via GPay from his phone.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father at the R-7 KK Nagar Police Station, the duo—identified as Abhishek (24) and Sathish (21)—initially demanded cash. When the boy stated he had none, they forced him to transfer funds digitally. After the transaction, the suspects warned him against reporting the crime and fled.

Police swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation under the supervision of the R-7 KK Nagar Crime Branch Inspector. A special team apprehended the accused, both residents of Thiruvalluvar Colony, 10th Sector in KK Nagar. A knife used in the crime was seized from their possession.

Investigations revealed Abhishek and Sathish are habitual offenders with extensive criminal records. Abhishek faces nine prior charges, including murder and theft, while Sathish has four cases linked to narcotics and assault.

Following interrogation, the duo was produced before a local court on Friday 2025, and remanded to judicial custody.