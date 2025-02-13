Two separate incidents of hoax bomb threats in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men who called in separate hoax bomb threats to the state and city police control room, respectively, have been detained. In the first incident, a man called in a threat to the state police control room, claiming a bomb had been planted in the Ezhilagam (Public Works Department) building around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

In the second incident, around 9 pm on Wednesday, a man called the city police control room and said that bombs had been placed at Nungambakkam Railway Station and Chief Minister MK Stalin's vehicle.

After thorough checks that revealed the threats to be hoaxes, two cases were registered.

The culprit in the first incident was nabbed in Sivaganga, while the other was nabbed in Chennai.