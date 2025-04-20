Two restaurant staff held for misbehaving with co-worker in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men employed at a restaurant in Anna Nagar were arrested for harassing a co-worker, a Sikkim native, after she complained about the inappropriate behaviour of one of them to her management.

The complainant, a 27-year-old woman, has been working in the restaurant for the past few months. On Thursday, one of the accused, Minas Ali, had allegedly misbehaved with the woman and had continuously harassed her, after which she reported him to the management.

As the management pulled up Mohammed for his behaviour, Mohammed and his friend, another staff member at the restaurant, confronted the complainant, verbally abused her and threatened her.

Subsequently, the woman filed a police complaint, after which Anna Nagar police registered a case under several sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and arrested Mohammed Minas Ali (27) of Shenoy Nagar and Deepak Kumar (24). Both men were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.