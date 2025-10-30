Two parks to get disabled-friendly play equipment at Rs 2.51 cr

CHENNAI: Following the announcement in this year's budget, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), on Thursday, adopted a resolution in the council meeting to install inclusive equipment for differently-abled children in two parks, one each in Madhavaram and Tondiarpet zones, at a cost of Rs 2.51 crore.

A park in ward 28, located in KKR Garden, 2nd main road in Madhavaram, will get inclusive equipment for special children at Rs 1.81 crore, and another park in Kodungaiyur Vasuki Nagar in ward 36 at Rs 1.33 crore.

As per another resolution, a new park is to be set up on the open ground at Gandhi Road, Seva Nagar, in ward 177, Perungudi zone, at Rs 1.46 crore. Further, the municipal has proposed to set multiple facilities, including a super net practising cricket ground, badminton court, standard skating court for kids, a feeding room facility, a yoga centre, a reading centre, water supply and toilets for Rs 3.46 crores in the 1,353 sq mtrs (around 6 grounds) at an OSR land in Cook Road, Perambur.

The local body will modernise five bus stops on Poonamallee High Road near Rajiv Gandhi General Government General Hospital (RGGGH) at Rs 2 crore.

The bus stops witness a high number of footfall daily, and the modernisation will help the passengers and commuters who wait at the bus stops to reach their designated locations, a resolution said.