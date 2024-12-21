Two more arrested in Chennai college girl rape case, toll increases to seven

CHENNAI: The number of arrested in connection with the case of sexual assault on a college girl with intellectual disability has increased to seven as the police arrested two more persons.

The police identified the arrested persons as Kavi of Tiruttani and Pandian of Ambattur. Two youths including a college student and a class 12 student were earlier arrested based on the complaint filed by the girl's father with the Egmore All Women Police Station (AWPS).

Ten days ago, police arrested three more persons – Karthik of Arakkonam, Mani alias Subramani of Ambattur, and Ajith Kumar of Ramanathapuram.

The complainant had alleged that his daughter's female classmate and her friends had been misguiding the victim and she was sexually assaulted by one of them. He suspected that others too had sexually assaulted his daughter.

A complaint was earlier filed by the family at Ayanavaram AWPS and the case was subsequently moved to Egmore AWPS. The victim is a third-year student at a city college and lives with her father. The girl's mother died of health complications in 2022.

The father recently came across obscene material in his daughter's mobile phone and questioned her. The girl told him that men took her to a lodge and raped her several times.