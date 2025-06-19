Two minors arrested for stealing temple finials in Pulianthope; 4 Kalasams recovered

CHENNAI: Pulianthope police have apprehended two minors for allegedly stealing four sacred kalasams (temple finials) from Sri Muthumariamman Temple during renovation work.

The theft was discovered on June 17, 2025 by Prakash (32), son of Anandhan, the temple administrator. Prakash, a resident of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenement near the temple, noticed the finials missing while preparing to move them for safekeeping. The kalasams had been temporarily stored outside the temple along with other idols since June 15 due to ongoing demolition and reconstruction of the temple and surrounding housing.

Following Prakash’s complaint, the Pulianthope Crime wing registered a case. An investigative team led by the Crime Branch Inspector identified and questioned two minors—aged 16 and 17 —linked to the theft.

During interrogation, the minors confessed to stealing the kalasams and selling them to a scrap metal buyer. Police subsequently recovered all four stolen kalasams.

Investigations revealed the 17-year-old already has three prior criminal cases, including assault and ganja possession.

Both minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on June 18, 2025, and remanded to a government observation home. Further inquiries are underway regarding the scrap dealer involved.