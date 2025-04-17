Two men held for stalking, harassment in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested in two separate incidents of stalking and harassment in the city. Vishal (22) of Ayanavaram was arrested for threatening a 21-year-old with an acid attack.

The woman had ended their friendship, citing Vishal's indulgence in drugs and other illegal activities. She lodged a complaint, and he was arrested on charges of harassment and intimidation.

Meanwhile, Rajarajan (35) of Koyambedu, a van driver, was arrested for allegedly stalking an arts college student for the last two months and pestering her with a marriage proposal.

The woman reported his harassment, and Rajarajan was arrested by the Koyambedu police.