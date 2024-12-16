Two men held for sexually harassing woman delivery agent in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old private IT firm employee and his photographer friend were arrested by the city police for sexually harassing a woman food delivery executive when she delivered their order in Kolathur.

V Manukrishna, an IT worker from Kolathur and G Vishnu (26) of Triplicane were the arrested individuals.

In the early hours of Sunday, Manukrishna ordered biriyani from a food delivery app. On noticing the delivery agent was a woman, Manukrishna called her and made sexually-loaded remarks on her.

Perturbed by his act, the 34-year-old woman went to the location accompanied by her husband to deliver the food.

While receiving the order, the accused again made abusive remarks, and when her husband questioned him, the duo threatened the couple.

The couple then left the scene and filed a complaint at the Rajamangalam police station. After investigations, the police arrested the two persons who misbehaved with the woman. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.