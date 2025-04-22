Two men from Assam held with heroin in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two Assam men were caught with 25 grams of heroin near St Thomas Mount area on Monday. Police had received a tip off about movement of narcotics near the Alandur post office on GST road and a team apprehended the duo on suspicion.

The men gave evasive replies after which police checked their belongings and found 25 grams of heroin. St Thomas mount police arrested the two men- Manjul Islam (28) and Mubarak Ali (27) of Assam. Police also recovered three mobile phones from them.

Police said that they sourced the heroin from their home state and sold them in Chennai. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

In another case in Egmore, three men were arrested after they were caught in possession of 590 painkiller (Tydol) tablets.

The arrested men were identified as Mohammed Musharaf (21), Mohammed Nawaz (20) and Suhail Basha (22). All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.