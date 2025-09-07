Begin typing your search...
Two MEMU services partially cancelled in Arakkonam-Jolarpettai section on September 8, 9
The works are performed as part of safety and maintenance
CHENNAI: Two MEMU trains are partially cancelled as part of ongoing engineering works in Arakkonam-Jolarpettai section at Jolarpettai Yard from 2:10 pm to 4:10 pm on September 8 and 9, said a communique issued by Southern Railway press release.
Train 66550 KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU leaving at 08.45 am will be partially cancelled between Somanayakkanpatti (Tirupattur) and Jolarpettai.
Train 66549 Jolarpettai-KSR Bengaluru MEMU leaving at 2.55 pm will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Somanayakkanpatti. The works are performed as part of safety and maintenance, added the press release.
