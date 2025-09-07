Begin typing your search...

    The works are performed as part of safety and maintenance

    Two MEMU services partially cancelled in Arakkonam-Jolarpettai section on September 8, 9
    CHENNAI: Two MEMU trains are partially cancelled as part of ongoing engineering works in Arakkonam-Jolarpettai section at Jolarpettai Yard from 2:10 pm to 4:10 pm on September 8 and 9, said a communique issued by Southern Railway press release.

    Train 66550 KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU leaving at 08.45 am will be partially cancelled between Somanayakkanpatti (Tirupattur) and Jolarpettai.

    Train 66549 Jolarpettai-KSR Bengaluru MEMU leaving at 2.55 pm will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Somanayakkanpatti. The works are performed as part of safety and maintenance, added the press release.

    DTNEXT Bureau

