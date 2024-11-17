Two killed after load van carrying milk sachets rams into bike near Padi

CHENNAI: Two men riding a bike including a 70-year-old were killed in a road accident near Padi on Sunday after a load van carrying milk sachets knocked the two-wheeler down.

The police identified the deceased as Baskar (45), of Korattur, and Babu (70), of Kolathur. Both of them are real estate agents.

According to the police, the load van driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the two-wheeler from behind, leading to their fall. After this, the van ran over the duo, killing them on the spot.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, the police said. A passer-by who noticed the men lying on the road with injuries alerted the police.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene declared both of them dead. The police moved the bodies to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for post-mortem examination.

Red Hills TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) has registered a case and launched a hunt for the absconding driver.