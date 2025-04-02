Two inmates in Puzhal prison die of natural causes

CHENNAI: Two aged inmates at Puzhal prison died due to natural causes at the government hospital where they were undergoing treatment for their ailments in the last two days.

One of them was the honorary secretary general of Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IRCCI), P Thangappan (69) who was arrested two weeks ago in a cheating case registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Since his health deteriorated, he was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital where he died on Sunday. Thangappan was arrested for abusing his position and aiding fraudsters who cheated a city businessman of Rs 7.3 crore promising him Rs 2,000 crore worth Russian government contracts.

A retired revenue official and another government official were among a nine-member gang arrested by the CCB in November 2024 in connection with the scam. Police recovered 476 sovereigns of jewellery, 400 kg of silver, Rs 14.5 lakh cash and 11 luxury cars including BMW, Audi, Mercedes among others from the accused.

Another inmate, A Eranimus, a convict in a Pocso case, was admitted to Stanley hospital for cancer treatment, where he died on Monday.