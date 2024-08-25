Two history sheeters held for man’s murder in Padi

CHENNAI: The JJ Nagar police arrested two history sheeters in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Padi on Friday.

The deceased, B Kalidas of Thiruverkadu, worked as a food delivery executive. Police reported that Kalidas visited a relative's house in Padi on Thursday night when the incident occurred.

Kalidas consumed alcohol along with a group of members when the accused passed by. The deceased and the accused already had an enmity, and when they met, an argument broke out between Kalidas and a history sheeter, Manikandan.

Both of them exchanged blows. However, when Manikandan pulled out a weapon, Kalidas fled the scene.

The group members tried to pacify Manikandan, but he pushed them away and chased Kalidas. Manikandan’s accomplice, Siva, joined him, and they caught Kalidas, attacked him with the weapon, and fled the scene.

A passerby who noticed Kalidas lying on the road with injuries alerted the police, after which he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

On Friday, JJ Nagar Police arrested the accused, M Manikandan (30) and P Siva (26). Manikandan has 15 cases against him, and Siva has nine cases against him, according to the police.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.