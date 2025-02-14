Two history-sheeters held after quarrel with family in Ashok Nagar

CHENNAI: Police arrested two history-sheeters for fighting with a couple and creating a ruckus at Ashok Nagar.

The complainant, Sundarraj (72), a resident of 14th Street in Ashok Nagar, was returning home with his sons and daughters-in-law from a wedding celebration on Thursday, when a group confronted them.

Police said that the accused were in an inebriated state. When the family questioned them about their behaviour, a verbal dispute ensued between the groups which escalated into a physical altercation.

Subsequently, Sundarraj filed a complaint at the Ashok Nagar police station, after which Ilancheliyan (38) and Sarathkumar (29) were arrested. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for two more suspects, Vigneswaran and Vipin.