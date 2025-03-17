Two history sheeters hacked to death by gang in Kotturpuram 

CHENNAI: In a suspected gang rivalry, two men were hacked to death by a gang in Kotturpuram late Sunday night.

One of the deceased, Padappai Suresh is a rowdy, police sources said.

The incident happened around midnight on Sunday. Suresh and his friend were talking on the street when a gang which came in three two wheelers rounded them up.

Sensing danger, Suresh and his friend took to their heels, but the gang chased them and rained blows on them with weapons and fled the scene.

Hearing the commotion, public rushed to the rescue of the injured and alerted the police. The injured men were moved to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

Three special teams have been formed to trace the suspects.