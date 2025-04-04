Two history sheeters arrested for molesting woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: R Manikandan (35) of Kannigapuram and R Ajithkumar (24) of Pulianthope, two history sheeters who barged into a woman's house and molested her, were arrested by the police while their accomplice was on the run.

The woman (31) lives in Pulianthope with her husband and children. She had scolded the miscreants for blowing smoke on her face when she was walking outside.

The trio barged inside her house, verbally abused her and molested her at knifepoint. They fled when she screamed for help.

She informed her husband when he came home in the evening and lodged a formal complaint at the police station. Manikandan was involved in 13 criminal cases and Ajithkumar in two.