Two held for stealing Rs 2 lakh from elderly man in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash from an elderly man near Villivakkam on February 3.

The Villivakkam police said Kesavan (75) withdrew Rs 2 lakh from his bank account and kept it in a bag on his bike.

On the way home, he parked his bike to buy vegetables and found his cash, passbook, and phone missing when he returned.

Based on a complaint, the police started an inquiry and arrested P Stephen (34) and R Kishore Kumar (26).

The police recovered Rs 60,000 in cash, the bank passbook and the mobile phone from the accused.