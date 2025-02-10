Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Feb 2025 9:08 PM IST
    Two held for stealing Rs 2 lakh from elderly man in Villivakkam
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash from an elderly man near Villivakkam on February 3.

    The Villivakkam police said Kesavan (75) withdrew Rs 2 lakh from his bank account and kept it in a bag on his bike.

    On the way home, he parked his bike to buy vegetables and found his cash, passbook, and phone missing when he returned.

    Based on a complaint, the police started an inquiry and arrested P Stephen (34) and R Kishore Kumar (26).

    The police recovered Rs 60,000 in cash, the bank passbook and the mobile phone from the accused.

    arrested individualsVillivakkampassbooksstealing
    DTNEXT Bureau

