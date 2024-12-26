Begin typing your search...

    Two held for murder of 28-year-old man in Chennai

    The accused have been remanded in judicial custody

    26 Dec 2024
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted during a verbal duel at Otteri on December 21, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, following which police altered the attempt to murder case to murder case, and arrested two persons -- A Jaishankar (26) and T Isacc Jayakumar (23).

    On December 21, Jaishankar, along with his friends intercepted the victim R Manikandan of Perambur and attacked him with wooden logs and iron pipes.

    The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

    assaultOtteriMurder Case
