    Two held for gold chain, mobile phone snatchings in Chennai

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 April 2025 9:47 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-27 16:27:03  )
    Two held for gold chain, mobile phone snatchings in Chennai
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two individuals in connection with separate snatching incidents. R Vignesh (20), a platform dweller in Vyasarpadi police limits, was held for snatching a boy's gold chain while he was returning from football practice last Friday.

    He snatched the chain to buy liquor. In another incident in Vepery police limits, K Santosh Shanmugam (22) was arrested for snatching a mobile phone from an autorickshaw driver.

    During the early hours of Thursday, Santosh had approached the auto driver under the pretext of enquiring about a ride and snatched his phone unexpectedly and fled the scene.

    Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

