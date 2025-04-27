Two held for gold chain, mobile phone snatchings in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two individuals in connection with separate snatching incidents. R Vignesh (20), a platform dweller in Vyasarpadi police limits, was held for snatching a boy's gold chain while he was returning from football practice last Friday.

He snatched the chain to buy liquor. In another incident in Vepery police limits, K Santosh Shanmugam (22) was arrested for snatching a mobile phone from an autorickshaw driver.

During the early hours of Thursday, Santosh had approached the auto driver under the pretext of enquiring about a ride and snatched his phone unexpectedly and fled the scene.

Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.