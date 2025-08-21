Two flyers caught with 12 kg hydroponic ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two air passengers were arrested after Customs officials found 12 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 12 crore on them.

While checking passengers who flew in from Bangkok in the early hours of Thursday, the Customs officials intercepted two young people, who visited Thailand on tourist visas, walking suspiciously and carrying a large bag.

As they gave an evasive response, the officials checked their bag with a sniffer and found 12 kg of hydroponic ganja packed in eight parcels. The contraband was seized, and the duo were arrested. One of the arrested persons hails from Punjab.