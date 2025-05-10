Two employees of Ponneri Fisheries College embezzle Rs 2.27 crore, arrested

CHENNAI: Two persons employed with the Dr MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute in Ponneri were arrested by the Tiruvallur district police for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2.27 crore.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohan (35), a staff at the accounts section and Akash (33), a DTP operator.

An internal audit revealed that the duo had fabricated bills and receipts and prepared a fraudulent balance sheet, which was entered in the college ledger. While Mohan fudged the numbers, Akash helped in forging documents, police said.

After the audit revealed that Rs 2.27 crore was withdrawn from the college bank account over the years, the principal filed a formal complaint with the Ponneri police seeking action against the suspects.

After investigations, police confirmed the role of the duo and arrested them under sections including forgery, criminal breach of trust, and cheating. Mohan and Akash were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.