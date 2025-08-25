Two electrocuted in separate incidents near Chennai

CHENNAI: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents near Chennai on Monday. In the first incident in Poonamallee, Bharath of Melma Nagar was erecting an iron-framed pandal in front of a Vinayagar Temple with three friends and came in contact with an overhead power line.

All four were thrown to the ground on impact and Bharath succumbed on the spot. The other three men sustained injuries. Police recovered Bharath's body and sent it for postmortem examination.

In another incident at Madhavaram, a 22-year-old man, R Prashanth, got electrocuted on Monday afternoon when he allegedly came in contact with an overhead cable while erecting a pandal at a designated place for a Vinayagar idol for the upcoming Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations.