Two die after being hit by water truck near Avadi

CHENNAI: A young man and a woman died after being hit by a water truck on Senneer Kuppam-Avadi road on Thursday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the water truck was speeding on Senneer Kuppam-Avadi road area and hit pedestrians walking, along with crashing a car and bike.

One person died on the spot and other one died without responding to treatment.

Reports added that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Avadi police have registered a case are investigation the accident.