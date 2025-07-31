Two dead as water tanker with drunk man at wheel runs amok near Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A pedestrian and a pillion rider on a motorbike were killed after a water tanker on contract with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) ran amok and crashed into multiple vehicles on Thursday morning at Sennerkuppam near Poonamallee.

The lorry came to a halt after ramming an electric pole by the side of the road.

The Avadi traffic investigation wing (TIW) personnel have arrested the lorry driver. The police said that the incident happened around 7.30 am. The driver, Azhagu Raja (30), was in an inebriated state and was driving towards Poonamallee from Avadi when the incident happened, police said.

While moving along Sennerkuppam, Azhagu Raja lost control of the vehicle and the tanker crashed into multiple vehicles parked along the road and came to a halt after hitting a pole.

Several pedestrians who noticed the lorry running amok ran for cover. After the lorry came to a halt, some of the public rushed to look for any injured persons.

Authorities who rushed to the scene found that a woman, Devi (40) of Tiruverkadu, riding pillion on a two-wheeler was killed and a pedestrian, Dhanabal (23) of Salem, a construction labourer who was walking along the road, was also killed in the accident.

Azhagu Raja was treated to mob justice before he was handed over to the police.