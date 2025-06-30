Two-day resin art workshop to preserve memories through craft, at Apparao Galleries

CHENNAI: The Ephemeral Moment is a resin art workshop that celebrates creativity and the idea of preserving memories through art.

Participants will work safely and creatively with resin to create personal keepsakes, such as coasters, bookmarks, and pendants or earrings, each capturing a fleeting moment.

The two-day workshop that will be held on July 5 and 6 at Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam, is open to beginners and experienced artists.

The workshop offers a hands-on, reflective experience that combines storytelling with craftsmanship.