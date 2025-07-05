Two-day international convention on eye surgery begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: The two-day Indian Intraocular Implant & Refractive Surgery Convention 2025 on eye surgery, the annual event of IIRSI, was inaugurated by Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health and Wellness, Government of Mauritius, along with IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) on Saturday.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu had been a flagbearer in healthcare, leading with innovation and inclusivity, PTR added: “Through public initiatives like Kannoli Kappom Thittam and partnerships in AI diagnostics, we’ve turned our focus on eye care into a model for the nation. Together, public institutions and private pioneers are working together to make a future right for everyone and not a privilege for a few.”

Concurring with him was Minister Bachoo, who opined that India’s advancements in healthcare continued to inspire global collaboration. “Indian and international experts are coming together at forums like this to harness innovation, share knowledge, and ensure that no one is left behind in the journey toward better eye care,” he stated.

Over 1,000 ophthalmologists, surgeons, researchers and experts from around the world attended the conference, which featured foreign faculty lectures, live surgery, hands-on wet lab focusing cataract, refractive and intraocular implantation. The event witnessed Ophthalmic Premier League, IIRSI Film Festival Award Show (IFFA), IIRSI photography competition, court martial in ophthalmology, various symposia, didactic lectures and exclusive sessions for young ophthalmologists.

Ophthalmologists were also recognised with awards for their contributions to various eye care specialisations.