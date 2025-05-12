Two college students hit by train near St Thomas Mount railway station, die

CHENNAI: Two fourth-year computer engineering students lost their lives in a train-hit incident on railway track near St Thomas Mount railway station on Sunday night. The victims, identified as Mohammed Nabul (20) and Sabir Ahmed (20), both hailing from Perambalur’s Mohammad Pattinam, were residing at a private hostel in Adambakkam while pursuing their studies at a private university in Chennai.

According to authorities, the students had spent Sunday evening playing cricket at a ground near St Thomas Mount railway station. After their game extended into the night, they attempted to return to their hostel by crossing the railway tracks instead of using the designated foot overbridge. Tragically, they were struck by a high-speed express train traveling from Egmore to southern Tamil Nadu. The impact killed both students instantly.

Eyewitnesses who spotted the accident alerted the police, who swiftly arrived with railway security personnel. The bodies were recovered and sent to Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Police confirmed that the students’ decision to take a shortcut across the tracks led to the fatal incident. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway by the Government Railway Police (GRP) to review safety protocols and prevent future tragedies.