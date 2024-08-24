Two college students held for wielding machetes in local train

CHENNAI: Two college students including a 17-year-old were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday after passengers alerted the authorities about the youth carrying weapons in the suburban train.

The students had boarded the train from Sulurpet and were travelling towards Chennai Central when some of the passengers noticed them carrying machetes tucked in their waist and alerted the railway cops near Gummidipoondi.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops apprehended the duo and handed them over to Korukkupet GRP, who seized the weapons from the duo and arrested them.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board while his accomplice, Dinesh was booked and let off on station bail.

The minor boy is from Gummidipoondi while Dinesh is from Tada. Both of them are first year students at a City college.

Passengers in Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai Gummidipoondi route have long been at the receiving end of rowdy acts by college students who clash with each other over their "route thala" rivalry.