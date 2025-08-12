Two buffaloes electrocuted after contact with live wires in Rajakilpakkam

CHENNAI: Two buffaloes were electrocuted after coming into contact with live electric wires near Tambaram on Tuesday morning.

Sarala (47), a resident of Rajaji Nagar in Selaiyur, was doing a milk business. She owns several cattle, and on Monday evening, after milking, she sent the animals out to graze. The buffaloes usually return home by 9 pm, but on Monday night, two failed to return even by midnight. Following that, Sarala, along with her relatives, searched for them through the night.

On Tuesday morning, the animals were found dead on an open ground at Rajakilpakkam. Police said Heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday night had snapped overhead electric cables, leaving them lying on the ground unnoticed, and the buffaloes were electrocuted when they brushed against the live wires.

The Selaiyur police visited the spot, removed the carcasses, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is on.