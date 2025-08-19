Two arrested for threatening traffic cop near Porur

CHENNAI: The Valasaravakkam police arrested two persons for threatening a traffic police personnel following the registration of a case against a drunk driver.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the traffic cop Rajesh, working at the Valsaravakkam traffic police station, was conducting vehicle inspections along with sub-inspector Kannan near Porur Garden on Monday night. During the vehicle check, they stopped a loaded van and found that the driver Tamilchelvan to be in an inebriated condition. Following this, the police filed a case and seized the van.

Enraged by this, Tamilchelvan called his friends for help after which Balaraman and Vishnu from Alapakkam arrived at the scene and began verbally abusing Rajesh. They attempted to assault him and recorded videos on their phones and also threatened him.

Upon receiving information, the Valsaravakkam police arrived and arrested Balaraman and Vishnu for intimidating a police officer and creating commotion. Investigations are on.