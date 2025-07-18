Two arrested for harassing women in separate incidents

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested in separate cases under women harassment charges by the city police.

A 45-year-old man was held for setting fire to his estranged wife's scooter outside her residence in Koyambedu on July 15.

The accused, Sankar of Alwarthirunagar, had a habit of turning up drunk at his former wife's residence to create a ruckus.

The fire spread to two more bikes, and they were gutted too. He was arrested based on a complaint by the residents of the area.

In another case, Rajkumar, a 30-year-old gym trainer, was arrested for harassing a woman and threatening to publish her private photos online.

Ashok Nagar AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel arrested the accused. The complainant, a 28-year-old woman from West Mambalam, got acquainted with Rajkumar at the gym and over time, he borrowed Rs 1.1 lakh in instalments from the woman.

He also allegedly pestered the woman to enter into a relationship with him, and when she refused, he threatened her, police said. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.