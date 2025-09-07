Tweak in Metro service from Sept 9 to Oct 19

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced temporary changes in train frequency between September 9 and October 19 to facilitate annual track maintenance work on both the Green and Blue lines.

According to a press release, trains will run at 14-minute intervals instead of the usual seven minutes from 5 am to 6.30 am on the specified dates.

Normal weekday, Saturday, and Sunday schedules will resume after 6.30 am without changes on both lines.

The revised timings will apply only on sections of the Green and Blue lines where maintenance is being undertaken.

CMRL has urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and stressed that the exercise is crucial to ensure passenger safety, reliability, and smoother train operations.

Commuters have been advised to check for updates through the CMRL mobile app and official social media channels.