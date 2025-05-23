TVK to hold seminar in Chennai opposing Waqf Act Amendment

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will organise a public seminar in Egmore, Chennai on May 26 to voice opposition against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the seminar is jointly organised by TVK and the Indian Union Muslim League - Tamil Nadu to protest the recent amendments to the Waqf Act.

N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Pookadai Kumar and party members are scheduled to participate in the event and discuss the impact of the amendment.