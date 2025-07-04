TVK moves Madras HC seeking nod for protest over Sivaganga custodial death case

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking permission to hold a protest on July 6 in connection with the Sivaganga custodial death case.

The party had twice approached the police for permission to conduct the protest but was denied on both times.

In the petition, TVK has also demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Ajith Kumar’s death.

Earlier on Wednesday, Actor-Politician Vijay paid floral tribute to Ajith Kumar’s portrait and offered condolences to the deceased’s family.