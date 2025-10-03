TVK member arrested for abusing, threatening YouTubers in Chennai

CHENNAI: A member of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK ) was arrested on Friday for allegedly using abusive language and issuing death threats against a group of YouTubers during a live discussion in the city.

The incident occurred outside the Rohini Theatre in Chennai, where several content creators were conducting a live session. The discussion reportedly centered on the recent stampede deaths Karur, which occurred during a crowded propaganda event held by the TVK, party founded by actor Vijay.

The situation escalated when an individual, identified as a fan of actor Vijay, interrupted the broadcast and began speaking in support of the actor. This led to a heated argument between the two sides.

According to complaints, the man, later identified as Gokul (29), a TVK functionary from Alwarthirunagar, began hurling abuses at the YouTubers and threatened to kill them.

Videos of the confrontation went viral on social media platforms, prompting the YouTubers to file a formal complaint at the Koyambedu police station.

Based on the complaint, the Koyambedu police registered a case under sections related to using obscene language and criminal intimidation against an unidentified person. Following an investigation, police arrested the accused, Gokul.