TVK chief to meet victims’ families at Mamallapuram resort on Oct 27

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the Karur stampede victims at a private resort in Mamallapuram. A district secretary stated that 33 of the 38 invited families are en route, while efforts are ongoing to bring the remaining five, who are observing a 30-day mourning period. The meeting is expected to take place between 10 am and 3 pm.

TVK had earlier desisted from sharing solatium to the two victims' families, who had said that their names were being wrongly used to file a case in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe. The party claimed that certain background checks were pending in their cases. Those two families haven't been invited to Mahabalipuram, either. Apart from the two families, relatives of the victim who died last have also not been invited.