Tripura woman held with 3kg of hydroponic ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Pallavaram police on Thursday arrested a woman who was supplying ganja for college students through Instagram in Tirusulam.

The woman, identified as Payal Das (24) of Tripura, lured youngsters by uploading attractive videos on social media and followed the routine for three years.

The police who were on patrol noticed a young woman standing suspiciously with a bag near the Tirusulam railway gate. Suspicious of evasive replies, they detained the woman and took her to the police station. On checking her bag, they found 3 kg of hydroponic ganja inside. During the inquiry, the police found the woman was married and was a resident of Tripura, and she would visit Chennai via train often and supply ganja to the college students and youngsters in the suburbs. After selling the drugs, she would return to Tripura by flight.

The woman used to stay in star hotels in Chennai and would ask the buyers to come to a commonplace and collect the drug.

The woman was using Instagram to take orders and followed the routine for three years. To attract more people, she used to upload reels in public and became friendly with the youngsters. The police arrested the woman and seized the ganja. She was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.