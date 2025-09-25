Tripura duo held for possession of heroin in Taramani

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday arrested two Tripura men for alleged possession of heroin. The Taramani police monitored CSIR Road after receiving a tip-off about the movement of narcotics in their jurisdiction and arrested the duo loitering suspiciously.

The arrested individuals were Shakim Miya (21) of West Tripura and Asif Mirta (22) of Tripura, and 2.8 grams of heroin were seized from them. The police said the duo had brought the drug from their state and sold it in Chennai.

Shakim worked as a private company’s office assistant, and Asif was a housekeeping staffer. The Ambattur PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) had arrested three Tripura men and seized 22 kg of ganja from them last Saturday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sanjib Debbarma (42), Soyal Rana (22) and Prasanta Das (19) - all three from West Tripura.