Trio, including minor boy, arrested for murder

CHENNAI: The Chetpet Police on Sunday arrested three youths, including a juvenile, for the murder of a 24-year-old history sheeter.

The body of the deceased, Sainath Srinivasan, was found near the Cooum under Mehta bridge in Chetpet on Saturday morning.

Sainath was living with friends in GKM Colony, Villivakkam, while his parents stayed in Choolaimedu. On Saturday morning, a cleanliness worker noticed his body and alerted the authorities. A police team from Chetpet station retrieved the body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sainath was a history-sheeter and had several cases against him including murder. While the police suspected the murder to be the result of a gang rivalry, investigations revealed that he was murdered by the brother of a girl whom Sainath was pestering to get into a relationship with.

Two months ago, Anbarasan (18), the brother, attacked Sainath as a warning. When he did not listen, Anbarasan and his friends, Barath (20) and a 17-year-old, ganged up and attacked him with weapons and dumped his body near Cooum river.

Anbarasan and Barath were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody while the minor was sent to a government home for boys.